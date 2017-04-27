Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Gazprom plans to begin laying Turkish Stream in summer

Business & Economy
April 27, 17:14 UTC+3 MOSCOW
Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, April 27. /TASS/. Gazprom plans to begin laying pipes of the first line for Turkish Stream gas pipeline this summer, according to the Russian gas holding.

Read also

Putin says Turkish Stream to increase transit potential of Turkey

It was reported earlier that Gazprom has set up a branch of South Stream Transport B.V. in Istanbul to coordinate work on the Turkish Stream gas pipeline project in Turkey. Thus, all conditions have been created to start laying the marine part of the gas pipeline, he concluded.

"In the second half of this year, we will start the laying of the gas pipeline and we plan to complete the construction of two lines of the Turkish Stream by the end of 2019. The drilling of the first section of the micro tunnel has been completed on the Russian part, the second micro tunnel is ready for 98.5%," Gazprom CEO Alexey Miller told reporters.

Miller said that the Turkish Stream project was carried out strictly in accordance with the schedule.

On the Russian territory the coastal junction of the Turkish Stream gas pipeline is located among the rocky cliffs that rise along a narrow sea coast. For the crossing of the coastal strip engineers, came up with a technical solution called "micro-tunneling." This method makes it possible to lay the gas pipeline without carrying out construction works on the coast.

Read also

Turkey grants all permits required for work on Turkish Stream

In February 2017, South Stream Transport B.V. affiliated with Gazprom awarded the contract for construction of the second line of the Turkish Stream gas pipeline’s offshore segment to Allseas Group.

Gazprom signed the contract for construction of the first line of the Turkish Stream offshore segment on December 8, 2016.

The Turkish Stream project envisages the construction of a natural gas pipeline via the Black Sea to the European part of Turkey to be further extended to the border with Greece. The seabed section is about 910 km and the mainland section through Turkey is 180 km. Previously the project was estimated at 11.4 bln euro. It is supposed that gas supplies via the first line will be totally aimed for the needs of the growing Turkish market.

The agreement on Turkish Stream project was signed in Istanbul on October 10, 2016. The sea section of the pipeline is being implemented by South Stream Transport B.V. (100% subsidiary of Gazprom).

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Turkish Stream
Companies
Gazprom
In other media
Реклама
Photo
12
The 2017 World Car of the Year and its rivals at the New York Auto Show
15
How Russians conquered the Arctic in vintage photos
13
Futuristic supercars at the Geneva Motor Show
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian Black Sea research vessel collides with freighter near Bosphorus
2
Moscow condemns Israeli airstrike near Damascus airport
3
Russia’s next-generation strategic bomber to perform debut flight by 2025
4
Lavrov warns of consequences in deploying US global missile defense system
5
Kremlin advisor reveals 'cure for US aggression'
6
Putin's spokesman warns against attempts to hold unauthorized rallies in Moscow
7
Moscow outraged by Macron team’s refusal to give accreditation to Russian media
TOP STORIES
Реклама