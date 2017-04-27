Back to Main page
Construction of Rosneft base in Murmansk to start in two years

Business & Economy
April 27, 13:37 UTC+3 MURMANSK

"We will continue creating comfortable conditions for the project’s implementation," the governor of the Murmansk region said

MURMANSK, April 27. /TASS/. The construction of a coastal base on the premises of the 82nd shipyard in Murmansk to support oil major Rosneft’s offshore hydrocarbon production projects will begin in two years, Marina Kovtun, the governor of the Murmansk region, said on Thursday.

Government reveals how much money Gazprom and Rosneft pour into offshore exploration

"The project has not been frozen. The company’s management confirms plans of its implementation. The survey and exploration work will start this year near Roslyakovo and last for two years," Kovtun said, addressing local lawmakers.

The project of a costal support base for offshore Arctic projects envisages the activity of oilfield service operators and the provision of maintenance services to vessels and ships sailing along the Northern Sea Route.

"We will continue creating comfortable conditions for the project’s implementation. We are planning to achieve a strategic goal, the formation of a new trend of the regional economic specialization and the implementation of the scenario of the long-term strategy of the region’s development in order to turn our region into a strategic center of Russia’s Arctic," the governor said.

