Russia's Murmansk reports housing construction growth

Putin says Russia, China maintain relations at 'unprecedentedly high level'Russian Politics & Diplomacy April 26, 20:02
Polls shows number of happy Russians at record-breaking historic highSociety & Culture April 26, 19:27
IS recruiting Taliban fighters in Afghanistan — Russia’s General StaffMilitary & Defense April 26, 18:49
Coffin with presumed remains of 19th century Russian general dug up in TurkeySociety & Culture April 26, 18:26
Russian envoy says enacting nuke ban treaty will lay basis for stable strategic tiesRussian Politics & Diplomacy April 26, 18:13
Tokyo to draw up cooperation plans for South Kurils and heed locals’ opinionsBusiness & Economy April 26, 17:37
Who runs the world? Berlin's W20 women's summit reveals whoWorld April 26, 17:03
Russian defense minister comments on military cooperation with IndiaMilitary & Defense April 26, 16:57
Military brass says Russia playing key role in eliminating terrorists’ chieftains in SyriaMilitary & Defense April 26, 15:36
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MURMANSK, April 26. /TASS/. The housing construction in the Murmansk region grew by 1.8 times in 2016 year-on-year, press service of the regional government said on Wednesday.
"In 2016, almost 60,000 square meters of housing was constructed with financing from all the sources," the press service said. "It is by 1.8 times more year-on-year, and by 1.3 times more than it was planned."
The big growth of the construction in the region followed the opposite long period of 2-3 years. In 2015, the housing construction in the Murmansk region grew by almost 40% year-on-year. To a big extent the obvious growth of the construction sector emerged with implementation of the program to move residents from outdated housing.
The biggest construction is in Murmansk. In 2016, for the first time after the Soviet era, a condominium was built there - until then only separate houses were built in the city.