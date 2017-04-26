Back to Main page
Russia's Murmansk reports housing construction growth

Business & Economy
April 26, 18:41 UTC+3 MURMANSK
MURMANSK, April 26. /TASS/. The housing construction in the Murmansk region grew by 1.8 times in 2016 year-on-year, press service of the regional government said on Wednesday.

"In 2016, almost 60,000 square meters of housing was constructed with financing from all the sources," the press service said. "It is by 1.8 times more year-on-year, and by 1.3 times more than it was planned."

The big growth of the construction in the region followed the opposite long period of 2-3 years. In 2015, the housing construction in the Murmansk region grew by almost 40% year-on-year. To a big extent the obvious growth of the construction sector emerged with implementation of the program to move residents from outdated housing.

The biggest construction is in Murmansk. In 2016, for the first time after the Soviet era, a condominium was built there - until then only separate houses were built in the city.

