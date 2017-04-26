Moscow City Court to consider appeal against extending ex-minister Ulyukaev’s house arrest

MOSCOW, April 26. /TASS/. The Moscow City Court is going to consider an appeal against extending the term of house arrest for the former Minister of Economic Development Alexey Ulyukayev, who was accused of taking a bribe of $2 mln, the Court’s spokesperson Yunona Tsareva told TASS.

Earlier, the Court extended the ex-minister’s house arrest until July 15.

Ulyukayev was detained on November 14, while receiving a $2 mln bribe in exchange for the Economic Development Ministry’s consent to give the go-ahead to the oil major Rosneft’s acquisition of a 50.08% stake in another oil company, Bashneft, and was put under house arrest. On November 15, President Vladimir Putin dismissed Ulyukayev from his high-ranking post citing loss of trust.