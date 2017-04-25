Russia's Murmansk works on sightseeing catalogue for passengers of foreign ferries

MURMANSK, April 25. /TASS/. Passengers of foreign tourist ferries, arriving in Murmansk, will soon use a catalogue of local attractions, press service of the regional government said on Tuesday.

"We have decided to unite all the shore programs, which the regional operators are offering, into one catalogues, which will have information on accommodation, catering, souvenirs, and so on," the press service said after a meeting with representatives of the Russian Geographic Society, the regional Ministry of Industry and Entrepreneurship, the Center for Cluster Development, the administration and the tourist business.

The meeting participants said now all that information is not available in one place, and tourists cannot have exhaustive impression of Murmansk’s infrastructures and attractions. All the data in one catalogue will make it easier for the visitors to find ways around the city. The press service did not specify when the catalogue would be available.

Arctic cruises

Murmansk has been developing cruise tourism, and the city was included in the list of ports with the 72-hours admission for foreigners traveling in groups and arriving by ferries. The Russian government made this decision in summer, 2016.

For further development of marine tourism, the region’s authorities signed an agreement with the TT Travel Company - the Russian branch of the biggest global tourist operator TUI, and continues negotiations with other cruise companies.

The port in Murmansk has reconstructed piers for long voyages, and now the port may serve big ocean-class liners. The investments made almost 750 million rubles (about $13 million). Another step was reconstruction of the marine station, investments in which made almost 400 million rubles (about seven million dollars).

Most popular tourist attractions in Murmansk are: the monument to defenders of the Arctic, and the monument to cat Semen, whom owners lost on holidays and he returned home to Murmansk from 3,000 km away. During the cruise season, which is in summer months, tourists enjoy the polar day when sun remains in the sun days round (the polar day in Murmansk is from May 22 to July 22).

The regional authorities say in 2016, as many as 320,000 visited the Murmansk region (growth by 15,000 year-on-year).