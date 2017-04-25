Putin backs creation of system to promote Russian goods on domestic market

RYBINSK (Yaroslavl Region), April 25. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin supported the idea to create a system for promoting Russian goods on the domestic market in addition to the export support mechanism.

"When we created the Russian export center and other instruments to support high-tech exports, we proceeded from the fact that it is difficult to break into international markets, it is all closed there and they use sophisticated market protection tools, despite the WTO rules. We always assumed that on the domestic market, the manufacturer must cope with it, but if such a problem exists, then we really need to think about this," Putin said at a meeting with representatives of business circles of the Yaroslavl region.

According to the Russian leader, the roots of the problem lie in the 1990s, "when everything collapsed" and "uncontrolled huge quantities of imports" came to the domestic market.

"We have to figure out what to do and how to create an entity that will help us promote, especially high-tech products on the domestic market," Putin said adding that it concerns not only the segment of hi-tech products but even food products.

"It is not only the high-tech market which is occupied by foreign products but even the market of agricultural products," Putin said pointing at the fact that large retailers purchase foreign products in large amounts.