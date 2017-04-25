Putin backs creation of system to promote Russian goods on domestic market

Putin backs creation of system to promote Russian goods on domestic marketBusiness & Economy April 25, 19:15
OSCE concerned over Russia’s declaring Jehovah’s Witnesses extremist organizationWorld April 25, 19:00
Russia to complete import substitution program for helicopter engines by 2019Military & Defense April 25, 18:39
Government is not going to reject floating ruble rate, Putin saysBusiness & Economy April 25, 18:10
Russian Navy rids itself of dependence on Ukrainian enginesMilitary & Defense April 25, 17:55
Ukraine's refusal to continue military cooperation prompts Russia to create new industriesMilitary & Defense April 25, 17:50
FIFA Secretary General on her mission and expectations from Confederations CupSport April 25, 17:39
Russia's Ansat helicopter to debut at aerospace show in MexicoMilitary & Defense April 25, 17:03
Putin points out Russian weapons' top performance in Syria helped boost exportsMilitary & Defense April 25, 16:33
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
RYBINSK (Yaroslavl Region), April 25. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin supported the idea to create a system for promoting Russian goods on the domestic market in addition to the export support mechanism.
"When we created the Russian export center and other instruments to support high-tech exports, we proceeded from the fact that it is difficult to break into international markets, it is all closed there and they use sophisticated market protection tools, despite the WTO rules. We always assumed that on the domestic market, the manufacturer must cope with it, but if such a problem exists, then we really need to think about this," Putin said at a meeting with representatives of business circles of the Yaroslavl region.
According to the Russian leader, the roots of the problem lie in the 1990s, "when everything collapsed" and "uncontrolled huge quantities of imports" came to the domestic market.
"We have to figure out what to do and how to create an entity that will help us promote, especially high-tech products on the domestic market," Putin said adding that it concerns not only the segment of hi-tech products but even food products.
"It is not only the high-tech market which is occupied by foreign products but even the market of agricultural products," Putin said pointing at the fact that large retailers purchase foreign products in large amounts.