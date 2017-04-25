Back to Main page
Russia and Qatar may reach $500 mln trade turnover in three years

Business & Economy
April 25, 13:38 UTC+3
Russia and Qatar have huge upside potential for trade turnover growth, the Russian energy minister stressed
DOHA, April 25. /TASS/. Russia and Qatar may achieve the trade turnover of $500 mln already in three years, Russian Energy Minister and co-chairperson of the bilateral intergovernmental commission Alexander Novak told reporters on Tuesday.

"We had a twofold increase last year, in simple terms. If we proceed with such a pace, we will reach $500 mln in about three years," Novak said.

Russia and Qatar have huge upside potential for trade turnover growth, the minister added.

The intergovernmental commission discussed cooperation in such areas as energy, agriculture, transport, nuclear power, metals industry, high technologies and expansion of supplies and mutual trade at the meeting held today, Novak said.

"Additional spheres and additional cooperation areas [were discussed]," he added.

