Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

AliExpress to launch next day delivery of goods in Russia — source

Business & Economy
April 25, 11:09 UTC+3 MOSCOW
Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, April 25. /TASS/. AliExpress launches a next day delivery of goods in Russia from warehouses inside the country, a representative of the Chinese Internet retailer told TASS on Tuesday.

Read also
AliExpress sees huge growth potential of e-commerce in Russia

The new delivery format will initially cover goods of such brands as Apple, Samsung, Asus and Philips from Russian suppliers in the Mall section at the project starting stage.

The next day delivery standard is available for Russia’s 20 largest cities, including Moscow and St. Petersburg. Goods will be delivered to 50 more cities within 1-3 days. Geography of regions with accelerated delivery and the range of goods covered by the new service standard will grow on a going basis, AliExpress said.

TASS reported earlier AliExpress started providing an option of hire-purchase or credit buying of goods to Russian consumers since April 24. Russia has become the first market with such an option. The hire-purchase offer covers smartphones, notebooks and accessories.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
12
The 2017 World Car of the Year and its rivals at the New York Auto Show
15
How Russians conquered the Arctic in vintage photos
13
Futuristic supercars at the Geneva Motor Show
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Kremlin advisor reveals 'cure for US aggression'
2
Russia, Serbia to boost military cooperation
3
Russia’s Caspian Flotilla warships take to sea in snap combat readiness check
4
EU rushes to defend Jehovah’s Witnesses banned by Russia’s Supreme Court
5
Putin, Abe to discuss joint activities on southern Kuril Islands
6
Russia sees no grounds for new US sanctions against Syria
7
Trump to organize foreign policy team in coming months, Lavrov says
TOP STORIES
Реклама