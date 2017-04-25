AliExpress to launch next day delivery of goods in Russia — source

MOSCOW, April 25. /TASS/. AliExpress launches a next day delivery of goods in Russia from warehouses inside the country, a representative of the Chinese Internet retailer told TASS on Tuesday.

The new delivery format will initially cover goods of such brands as Apple, Samsung, Asus and Philips from Russian suppliers in the Mall section at the project starting stage.

The next day delivery standard is available for Russia’s 20 largest cities, including Moscow and St. Petersburg. Goods will be delivered to 50 more cities within 1-3 days. Geography of regions with accelerated delivery and the range of goods covered by the new service standard will grow on a going basis, AliExpress said.

TASS reported earlier AliExpress started providing an option of hire-purchase or credit buying of goods to Russian consumers since April 24. Russia has become the first market with such an option. The hire-purchase offer covers smartphones, notebooks and accessories.