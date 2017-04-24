Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Moscow, Berlin settle all issues on production localization in Russia

Business & Economy
April 24, 20:46 UTC+3 HANNOVER
Negotiations with the German counterpart were "fruitful" and aimed at "keeping and making more active" further contacts, Russia's industry minister said
Share
1 pages in this article

HANNOVER, April 24. /TASS/. Russian Ministry of Industry and German Economy Ministry managed to settle all issues concerning new requirements to localization of production facilities in Russia, Russian Minister of Industry and Trade Denis Manturov told reporters on Monday after talks with Germany’s Economy Minister Brigitte Zypries.

Read also

Russia ready to help Italian partners in production localization
Russia’s Industry Ministry to help Zara in accelerating localization in Russia
Authorities of Moscow Region sign investment contract on Mercedes plant construction
Hyundai plans to start engines production in Russia

"We came to a conclusion that we settled all issues raised last year in respect of government decisions on additional requirements to localization," Manturov said. The parties managed "to settle all questions of companies and ensure regular interaction so that misunderstanding and issues do not arise in future," the minister said.

The majority of questions asked by German companies were related to localization in terms of requirements to government procurements, Manturov said.

Negotiations with the German counterpart were "fruitful" and aimed at "keeping and making more active" further contacts, the Russian minister added.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
12
The 2017 World Car of the Year and its rivals at the New York Auto Show
15
How Russians conquered the Arctic in vintage photos
13
Futuristic supercars at the Geneva Motor Show
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Kremlin advisor reveals 'cure for US aggression'
2
US imposes new sanctions on Syria over suspected chemical attack
3
Moscow court turns down Jehovah’s Witnesses bid to fight Justice Ministry’s ban
4
Berlin troubled over Jehovah’s Witnesses' ban in Russia
5
Russia’s cutting-edge weaponry capable of ‘blinding’ enemy's army
6
Swedish think tank puts Russia in world’s top three biggest defense spenders
7
EU rushes to defend Jehovah’s Witnesses banned by Russia’s Supreme Court
TOP STORIES
Реклама