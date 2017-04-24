Moscow, Berlin settle all issues on production localization in Russia

HANNOVER, April 24. /TASS/. Russian Ministry of Industry and German Economy Ministry managed to settle all issues concerning new requirements to localization of production facilities in Russia, Russian Minister of Industry and Trade Denis Manturov told reporters on Monday after talks with Germany’s Economy Minister Brigitte Zypries.

"We came to a conclusion that we settled all issues raised last year in respect of government decisions on additional requirements to localization," Manturov said. The parties managed "to settle all questions of companies and ensure regular interaction so that misunderstanding and issues do not arise in future," the minister said.

The majority of questions asked by German companies were related to localization in terms of requirements to government procurements, Manturov said.

Negotiations with the German counterpart were "fruitful" and aimed at "keeping and making more active" further contacts, the Russian minister added.