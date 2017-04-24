Back to Main page
Five European companies to provide 4.75 bln euro to finance Nord Stream 2

Business & Economy
April 24, 17:36 UTC+3
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, April 24. /TASS/. Nord Stream 2 AG has signed agreements with Engie, OMV, Royal Dutch Shell, Uniper and Wintershall for financing of the Nord Stream-2 gas pipeline project, which will provide 50% of the project cost of 9.5 bln euro, according to the Gazprom statement.

Russia is ready to cooperate with all Nord Stream partners — Putin

According to the company, Nord Stream 2 AG and Engie, OMV, Royal Dutch Shell, Uniper and Wintershall have signed agreements on the financing of the gas pipeline project. The five European companies pledge to provide long-term financing in the amount of 50% of the total project cost.

Thus, the contribution of each company will amount to 950 mln euro. Gazprom will remain the only shareholder of the project company Nord Stream 2 AG.

