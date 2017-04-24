Five European companies to provide 4.75 bln euro to finance Nord Stream 2

Elephant, giraffe and wildcats found among Muscovites’ house petsSociety & Culture April 24, 17:48
Putin calls for setting apart real anti-corruption crusaders from political show-offsRussian Politics & Diplomacy April 24, 16:34
Moscow court turns down Jehovah’s Witnesses bid to fight Justice Ministry’s banWorld April 24, 16:08
Swiss-based CAS upholds four-year ban on Russian marathon runner MayorovaSport April 24, 15:57
Teenager brings grenade to school in Dagestan, one killed, 11 woundedWorld April 24, 15:54
Foreign policy chief says EU ready to return to strategic partnership with RussiaWorld April 24, 15:45
Russian diplomat warns about possible false flag near DamascusRussian Politics & Diplomacy April 24, 15:29
Putin's spokesman says Kremlin never had any aversion to MacronRussian Politics & Diplomacy April 24, 15:12
Kremlin stresses efforts must be made to root out corruptionRussian Politics & Diplomacy April 24, 14:44
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, April 24. /TASS/. Nord Stream 2 AG has signed agreements with Engie, OMV, Royal Dutch Shell, Uniper and Wintershall for financing of the Nord Stream-2 gas pipeline project, which will provide 50% of the project cost of 9.5 bln euro, according to the Gazprom statement.
According to the company, Nord Stream 2 AG and Engie, OMV, Royal Dutch Shell, Uniper and Wintershall have signed agreements on the financing of the gas pipeline project. The five European companies pledge to provide long-term financing in the amount of 50% of the total project cost.
Thus, the contribution of each company will amount to 950 mln euro. Gazprom will remain the only shareholder of the project company Nord Stream 2 AG.