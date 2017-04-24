PM vows Russian government will continue to support non-oil and gas exports

MOSCOW, April 24. /TASS/. The Russian government will continue supporting of non-oil and gas exports, Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said at a meeting of the board of the Economic Development Ministry.

First of all, it concerns exports of high-tech products and services are produced, he said.

According to him, medium and small companies are becoming more actively involved in exports and in just three years their number has grown by more than half.

"We need to do everything to help them gain a foothold on foreign markets, by using insurance support tools, guarantee solutions, to simplify administrative procedures on the border," the head of the Cabinet said.

He also urged protection of intellectual property.

"Our trade missions should be the key component of the system for supporting non-oil exports, possible changes in the authorities of trade missions are being discussed now, as well as ways to increase their effectiveness," the prime minister stressed.

The Prime Minister drew the attention of the Economic Development Ministry to the need of conditions for competition.

"The Ministry is doing a great job to gradually reduce the state's presence in a number of key industries, over the past year the number of privatization deals has more than tripled," Medvedev said.

He explained that such an indicator is connected primarily with the sale of "expensive assets", but called it "the best result for several years."

"It is very important that it (the indicator) is achieved not only by selling of large assets, but also via so-called small and medium-sized privatization," the head of the Cabinet said.