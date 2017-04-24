Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

PM vows Russian government will continue to support non-oil and gas exports

Business & Economy
April 24, 16:16 UTC+3 MOSCOW
Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, April 24. /TASS/. The Russian government will continue supporting of non-oil and gas exports, Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said at a meeting of the board of the Economic Development Ministry.

Read also
IMF expects oil prices to hover at around $55 per barrel in 2017-2018

First of all, it concerns exports of high-tech products and services are produced, he said.

According to him, medium and small companies are becoming more actively involved in exports and in just three years their number has grown by more than half.

"We need to do everything to help them gain a foothold on foreign markets, by using insurance support tools, guarantee solutions, to simplify administrative procedures on the border," the head of the Cabinet said.

He also urged protection of intellectual property.

"Our trade missions should be the key component of the system for supporting non-oil exports, possible changes in the authorities of trade missions are being discussed now, as well as ways to increase their effectiveness," the prime minister stressed.

The Prime Minister drew the attention of the Economic Development Ministry to the need of conditions for competition.

"The Ministry is doing a great job to gradually reduce the state's presence in a number of key industries, over the past year the number of privatization deals has more than tripled," Medvedev said.

He explained that such an indicator is connected primarily with the sale of "expensive assets", but called it "the best result for several years."

"It is very important that it (the indicator) is achieved not only by selling of large assets, but also via so-called small and medium-sized privatization," the head of the Cabinet said.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Oil & Gas
In other media
Реклама
Photo
12
The 2017 World Car of the Year and its rivals at the New York Auto Show
15
How Russians conquered the Arctic in vintage photos
13
Futuristic supercars at the Geneva Motor Show
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Kremlin advisor reveals 'cure for US aggression'
2
Putin calls for setting apart real anti-corruption crusaders from political show-offs
3
Moscow court turns down Jehovah’s Witnesses bid to fight Justice Ministry’s ban
4
Russia’s cutting-edge weaponry capable of ‘blinding’ enemy's army
5
Teenager brings grenade to school in Dagestan, one killed, 11 wounded
6
Lavrov notes anti-Russia sanctions brought up during talks with Mogherini
7
Swiss-based CAS upholds four-year ban on Russian marathon runner Mayorova
TOP STORIES
Реклама