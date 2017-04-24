Polar region’s backbone university to develop Arctic projects

MURMANSK, April 24. /TASS/. The Murmansk Arctic State University, which has received the status of a backbone university, will organize a scientific-educational base in the region for implementation of Arctic projects. The university will have a technopark, a business incubator and the Arctic human resource center, the University’s head Andrei Sergeyev told TASS.

"We are the first backbone university in the Russian Arctic zone, and the University will be the backbone institution for the region and for the program on the Arctic’s development," he said.

Human resources and know-how

With the new status and the federal financing, the University will open new directions. "The University will have new educational directions, new innovation and scientific programs, and all of them will have Arctic divisions," he said.

One of the big projects would be the Arctic human resources center. It will collect requests for human resources from participants in the Arctic projects, and by using mathematics models the university will calculate the demand for specialists in the Arctic. Thus, it would be able to coordinate activities of universities and employers in the region.

The business incubator, which the University will organize, will promote use in the economy of the works by the University’s scientists and students. The technopark will test and improve new technologies.

Union for education

The Murmansk Arctic State University will merge with the Murmansk State Technical University to expand the educational spectrum. In two months, according to the government’s order, the merging process will begin, the Arctic University’s head said earlier.

Organization of the Arctic sphere in education began in the region in 2015. At that time, Russia’s President Vladimir Putin supported the initiative of the local authorities, where the oldest institution in the Murmansk region - the Murmansk State Humanitarian University was formed into the Murmansk Arctic State University as it united with two professional education institutions - the Kola branch of the Petrozavodsk State University and the Khibiny Technical College.

Backbone groups

The Russian Ministry of Education and Sciences published a list of 22 universities - winners of the second competition among backbone universities. "In the competition were chosen two groups: eight universities receiving federal financing for their development programs, and 14 universities, which development programs will be supported financially by the regions with methods and consultation support from the Ministry," the authority’s press service said.

The first group features universities in Vladimir, Murmansk, Nizhny Novgorod, Tula, Cherepovets and Yaroslavl. The second group unites the educational institutions in Altai, Belgorod, Kalmykia, Kemerovo, Magnitogorsk, Mariy El, Novgorod, Petrozavodsk, Pskov, Saratov, Syktyvkar, Togliatti and Ulyanovsk.

"Every chosen university has a task to become a real base for the region, providing it with necessary qualified specialists," the press service quoted Minister Olga Vasilyeva. "The universities will develop the regional educational and scientific potentials,"

The ministry’s program on formation of backbone universities is aimed at having strong universities in the Russian regions, which by using joined scientific bases, human and financial resources, would be able to provide for transforming of professional training, to attract academically strong students, to organize scientific laboratories and to cooperate with major sectoral enterprises in the region. In the competition in 2016, the jury chose eleven universities.