Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Onexim Group to begin commercial operations at large copper/molybdenum deposit in 2021

Business & Economy
April 22, 3:46 UTC+3 KRASNOYARSK
Experts say the deposit contains 4.2 million tonnes of copper, 114,700 tonnes of molybdenum125.7 tonnes of gold, and 794.7 tons of silver
Share
1 pages in this article

KRASNOYARSK, April 22. /TASS/. ONEXIM Group controlled by Russian billionnaire businessman Mikhail Prokhorov plans to put a large copper/molybdenum deposit in southern Siberia into commercial operation in 2021, Andrei Listkov, the Director General of the Golevskaya Ore Mining Company, an Onexim subsidiary said on Friday on the sidelines of an economic forum underway in the East-Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk.

The Ak-Sug deposit, which ranks among the large ones in terms of proven reserves, is located in the upper reach of the river of the same name in the southern Siberian region of Tuva, on the heavily rugged southern slopes of the Eastern Sayan mountain range, some 260 km to the Southeast of the regional capital Kyzyl.

Experts say the deposit contains 4.2 million tonnes of copper, 114,700 tonnes of molybdenum125.7 tonnes of gold, and 794.7 tons of silver.

"It's important to endorse the construction project by August 1, 2019 and to streamline commercial operations in 2021," Listkov said, adding that the project would have a 23-years-long output period, producing annually some 115 tons of copper, more than 2 tonnes of gold, 1,740 tons of molybdenum, and 1.5 tons of iridium.

The Krasnoyarsk Economic Forum opened on Thursday and will be over on Saturday. Its main motto reads: 'Russian Economy: An Agenda from 2017 through 2025'. TASS is a strategic partner of the forum.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
12
The 2017 World Car of the Year and its rivals at the New York Auto Show
15
How Russians conquered the Arctic in vintage photos
13
Futuristic supercars at the Geneva Motor Show
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia’s Supreme Court bans Jehovah’s Witnesses as extremist organization
2
Russian army official says media mistook exercise for pooling units along Korean border
3
Expert warns Russia’s ban on Jehovah’s Witnesses can spark backlash in EU
4
Everything you need to know about Jehovah’s Witnesses
5
Jehovah’s Witnesses broke law on extremism — Justice Ministry
6
Kremlin comments on Russian troops reinforcement near border with North Korea
7
Jehovah’s Witnesses say they have no suspension orders from Justice Ministry yet
TOP STORIES
Реклама