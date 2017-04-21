Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Warning on possible suspension of chartered flight btw Russia, Turkey unlimited

Business & Economy
April 21, 23:03 UTC+3 MURMANSK
The federal service earlier sent out a telegram wherein it warned of a possible suspension of chartered flights to Turkey for political reasons
Share
1 pages in this article

MURMANSK, April 21. /TASS/. The telegram that Russia’s Federal Service for Civil Aviation (Rosaviatsiya) issued regarding a possible suspension of chartered flights to destinations in Turkey does not have a time limit, Transport Minister Maxim Sokolov said on Friday.

"The telegram doesn’t contain any indication of the time limit, which is indefinite," he said answering a reporter’s question of whether the warming had a deadline.

"Rosaviatsiya didn’t revoke this notification," Sokolov said.

The federal service sent out a telegram at the beginning of this month wherein it warned of a possible suspension of chartered flights to Turkey for political reasons.

The previous time Russia suspended chartered flights to destinations in Turkey was at the end of October 2015 as a retaliation to the attack on a Russian bomber jet in Syrian airspace by the Turkish Air Force.

Chartered services between Russia and Turkey were relaunched in August 2016.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
12
The 2017 World Car of the Year and its rivals at the New York Auto Show
15
How Russians conquered the Arctic in vintage photos
13
Futuristic supercars at the Geneva Motor Show
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Kremlin advisor reveals the only way of dealing with US
2
Expert warns Russia’s ban on Jehovah’s Witnesses can spark backlash in EU
3
Russia’s Supreme Court bans Jehovah’s Witnesses as extremist organization
4
Jehovah’s Witnesses former members tell court they were subjected to ‘total control’
5
Turkish defense minister comments on S-400 system deal with Russia
6
EU rushes to defend Jehovah’s Witnesses banned by Russia’s Supreme Court
7
Warning on possible suspension of chartered flight btw Russia, Turkey unlimited
TOP STORIES
Реклама