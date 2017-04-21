Warning on possible suspension of chartered flight btw Russia, Turkey unlimited

MURMANSK, April 21. /TASS/. The telegram that Russia’s Federal Service for Civil Aviation (Rosaviatsiya) issued regarding a possible suspension of chartered flights to destinations in Turkey does not have a time limit, Transport Minister Maxim Sokolov said on Friday.

"The telegram doesn’t contain any indication of the time limit, which is indefinite," he said answering a reporter’s question of whether the warming had a deadline.

"Rosaviatsiya didn’t revoke this notification," Sokolov said.

The federal service sent out a telegram at the beginning of this month wherein it warned of a possible suspension of chartered flights to Turkey for political reasons.

The previous time Russia suspended chartered flights to destinations in Turkey was at the end of October 2015 as a retaliation to the attack on a Russian bomber jet in Syrian airspace by the Turkish Air Force.

Chartered services between Russia and Turkey were relaunched in August 2016.