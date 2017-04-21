Yalta economic forum likely to result in contracts worth $100 bln

Media: Russian citizen Seleznev sentenced to 27 years in US prisonWorld April 21, 21:33
Lavrov and Tillerson hold phone talks on Syria, Russia-US relationsRussian Politics & Diplomacy April 21, 21:23
Russian student sentenced for trying to join IS convoyed to penitentiaryRussian Politics & Diplomacy April 21, 20:15
Russian skier Ustiugov called up for military service in National GuardSport April 21, 20:04
Kremlin advisor reveals the only way of dealing with USRussian Politics & Diplomacy April 21, 19:22
Russia's mining factory uses electronic complexes for communication with minersBusiness & Economy April 21, 18:45
Former Japanese PM welcomes Crimea’s development in spite of sanctionsWorld April 21, 18:26
Russia passes law banning bizarre baby namesSociety & Culture April 21, 18:10
Ancient Byzantine church dug up in Crimean kids' summer campSociety & Culture April 21, 17:57
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
YALTA, April 21. /TASS/. The Yalta International Economic Forum is expected to set a record with $100bln worth contracts signed during its work, according to preliminary estimates, a co-chair of the forum’s organizing committee told reporters on Friday.
Twelve investment deals, totaling more than 70 billion rubles ($1.239 mln) in cumulative, were sealed at the Yalta International Economic Forum in 2016.
"Tomorrow, we will sum up the results at Livadia Palace. We will announce the sums of the contracts and their number. However, we can say now that they will surpass 100 billion rubles ($1.770 mln)," Andrei Nazarov said.
The third Yalta International Economic Forum takes place on April 20-22 in the Crimean city of Yalta, bringing together 1,500 participants from 50 countries.