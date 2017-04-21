Back to Main page
All news
Yalta economic forum likely to result in contracts worth $100 bln

Business & Economy
April 21, 20:39 UTC+3 YALTA
YALTA, April 21. /TASS/. The Yalta International Economic Forum is expected to set a record with $100bln worth contracts signed during its work, according to preliminary estimates, a co-chair of the forum’s organizing committee told reporters on Friday.

IMF chief Christine Lagarde
IMF's Lagarde: Russian economy gets back into 'positive territory'

Twelve investment deals, totaling more than 70 billion rubles ($1.239 mln) in cumulative, were sealed at the Yalta International Economic Forum in 2016.

"Tomorrow, we will sum up the results at Livadia Palace. We will announce the sums of the contracts and their number. However, we can say now that they will surpass 100 billion rubles ($1.770 mln)," Andrei Nazarov said.

The third Yalta International Economic Forum takes place on April 20-22 in the Crimean city of Yalta, bringing together 1,500 participants from 50 countries.

