Russia's mining factory uses electronic complexes for communication with miners

MURMANSK, April 21. /TASS/. The system of positioning workers and equipment will be used at the Severnyi ore mine of the Kola Mining Company (a part of Norilsk Nickel). The company’s press service said on Friday the new hardware-software complex will improve security of the people and transport working inside the mine. The complex would be helpful in coordinating actions in case of emergencies and in prevention of accidents, related to collision with self-propelled machinery, to blasts and so on.

"The control over location of miners and vehicles in the mines is provided by the RadiuScan-R hardware-software complex," the company explained. "The complex receives information from unique identifiers - labels."

The labels are built into the helmet lamp, which every miner is using, and they are installed on every self-propelled machine. Inside the mines, specialists have installed equipment to receive information from the labels. As a miner crosses the zone, where information is read, the label gets registered and then the record goes to dispatchers.

Besides, every miner receives a special device to communicate, using Wi-Fi, with dispatchers or any users on the surface. The company will distribute more than 2,100 personal devices among its workers.