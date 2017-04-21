Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia's mining factory uses electronic complexes for communication with miners

Business & Economy
April 21, 18:45 UTC+3 MURMANSK
Every miner receives a special device to communicate, using Wi-Fi, with dispatchers or any users on the surface
Share
1 pages in this article

MURMANSK, April 21. /TASS/. The system of positioning workers and equipment will be used at the Severnyi ore mine of the Kola Mining Company (a part of Norilsk Nickel). The company’s press service said on Friday the new hardware-software complex will improve security of the people and transport working inside the mine. The complex would be helpful in coordinating actions in case of emergencies and in prevention of accidents, related to collision with self-propelled machinery, to blasts and so on.

Read also
Siberian engineers create unmatched through-the-earth communications system

"The control over location of miners and vehicles in the mines is provided by the RadiuScan-R hardware-software complex," the company explained. "The complex receives information from unique identifiers - labels."

The labels are built into the helmet lamp, which every miner is using, and they are installed on every self-propelled machine. Inside the mines, specialists have installed equipment to receive information from the labels. As a miner crosses the zone, where information is read, the label gets registered and then the record goes to dispatchers.

Besides, every miner receives a special device to communicate, using Wi-Fi, with dispatchers or any users on the surface. The company will distribute more than 2,100 personal devices among its workers.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Arctic today
In other media
Реклама
Photo
12
The 2017 World Car of the Year and its rivals at the New York Auto Show
15
How Russians conquered the Arctic in vintage photos
13
Futuristic supercars at the Geneva Motor Show
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Expert warns Russia’s ban on Jehovah’s Witnesses can spark backlash in EU
2
Kremlin comments on Russian troops reinforcement near border with North Korea
3
Berlin troubled over Jehovah’s Witnesses' ban in Russia
4
Russia’s Supreme Court bans Jehovah’s Witnesses as extremist organization
5
Jehovah’s Witnesses former members tell court they were subjected to ‘total control’
6
EU rushes to defend Jehovah’s Witnesses banned by Russia’s Supreme Court
7
Turkish defense minister comments on S-400 system deal with Russia
TOP STORIES
Реклама