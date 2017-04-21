India’s Tata may build coal terminal in Kamchatka

MURMANSK, April 21. /TASS/. Indian company Tata is considering the possibility of building a terminal for transshipment of coal in Kamchatka, Russia’s Far East, Transport Minister Maxim Sokolov said at a meeting with Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev.

They were discussing the development of large infrastructure projects in Russia’s North.

"Foreign partners are interested in making investments in development of the port infrastructure of (Russia’s) North. In particular Indian company Tata is considering the possibility of building a terminal for coal transshipment in Kamchatka. Foreign investors, including our Chinese partners, also would like to participate in projects here in Murmansk (Russia’s Arctic region)," the minister said.