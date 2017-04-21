Back to Main page
India's Tata may build coal terminal in Kamchatka

Business & Economy
April 21, 18:51 UTC+3
1 pages in this article

Russia’s Industry and Trade Minister Denis Manturov
Russian Direct Investment Fund negotiating creation of $1 bln joint fund with India

MURMANSK, April 21. /TASS/. Indian company Tata is considering the possibility of building a terminal for transshipment of coal in Kamchatka, Russia’s Far East, Transport Minister Maxim Sokolov said at a meeting with Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev.

They were discussing the development of large infrastructure projects in Russia’s North.

"Foreign partners are interested in making investments in development of the port infrastructure of (Russia’s) North. In particular Indian company Tata is considering the possibility of building a terminal for coal transshipment in Kamchatka. Foreign investors, including our Chinese partners, also would like to participate in projects here in Murmansk (Russia’s Arctic region)," the minister said.

