Russian antimonopoly service postpones review of Microsoft case

MOSCOW, April 21 /TASS/. Russia’s Federal Antimonopoly Service postponed consideration of a case against Microsoft under a complaint presented by Kaspersky Lab, press service of the regulator told TASS on Friday.

"The case was postponed," the press service said without detailing the next date. FAS opened the case against the US corporation in November 2016.

Russian antivirus solutions provider Kaspersky Lab filed a complaint to the anti-trust regulator regarding the abuse of dominating position by Microsoft. Kaspersky Lab said Microsoft had reduced the time of adaptation for anti-virus software manufacturers from 2 months and 6 days provided earlier for Windows 8 and 7.

A spokesman with Kaspersky Lab told TASS before that Microsoft gives developers of anti-virus products just several days to make their solutions compatible with official edition of RTM-versions of Windows 10. Kaspersky Lab also plans to apply to the European Commission on this issue in the near future. The company’s official said that the company "has long-standing and successful partnership" with Microsoft but a few months of negotiations did not give any results.

Microsoft said in its turn it is cooperating with FAS, Windows 10 was developed with a focus on support of continuing security of users and meets requirements of the Russian competition law, the company said.