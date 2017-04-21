Russia re-establishing military aerodrome network in Arctic

MOSCOW, April 21. /TASS/. Russia’s Defense Ministry is re-establishing a network of Arctic aerodromes, Defense Minister Army General Sergei Shoigu said on Friday.

"Work is underway to re-establish a network of polar aerodromes, which will contribute to the development of transport and tourist infrastructure in the Arctic," Shoigu said.

The Defense Ministry’s proposals to improve the military infrastructure of the Franz Joseph Land archipelago were approved by the Russian president during his visit to Alexandra Land Island on March 29, Shoigu said.

Russia’s Defense Ministry plans to complete the construction of military compounds on the Franz Josef Land archipelago and Novosibirsk Islands this year, the defense minister said.

"This year, the creation of unique closed-cycle military compounds built with the use of the most advanced technologies will be completed," Shoigu said.

Russia’s Northern Fleet is also eliminating environmental damage on the Arctic islands, he added.

"Last year, over 1,600 tonnes of waste were removed from Kotelny Island. In the next two years, this work will be continued," the defense minister said.