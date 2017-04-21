Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia re-establishing military aerodrome network in Arctic

Business & Economy
April 21, 12:40 UTC+3 MOSCOW
This will contribute to the development of transport and tourist infrastructure in the Arctic, according to the Russian defense minister
Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, April 21. /TASS/. Russia’s Defense Ministry is re-establishing a network of Arctic aerodromes, Defense Minister Army General Sergei Shoigu said on Friday.

"Work is underway to re-establish a network of polar aerodromes, which will contribute to the development of transport and tourist infrastructure in the Arctic," Shoigu said.

The Defense Ministry’s proposals to improve the military infrastructure of the Franz Joseph Land archipelago were approved by the Russian president during his visit to Alexandra Land Island on March 29, Shoigu said.

Read also
Reconstruction of Arctic airport may start in 2018 only — authorities

Russia’s Defense Ministry plans to complete the construction of military compounds on the Franz Josef Land archipelago and Novosibirsk Islands this year, the defense minister said.

"This year, the creation of unique closed-cycle military compounds built with the use of the most advanced technologies will be completed," Shoigu said.

Russia’s Northern Fleet is also eliminating environmental damage on the Arctic islands, he added.

"Last year, over 1,600 tonnes of waste were removed from Kotelny Island. In the next two years, this work will be continued," the defense minister said.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Arctic Arctic today
In other media
Реклама
Photo
12
The 2017 World Car of the Year and its rivals at the New York Auto Show
15
How Russians conquered the Arctic in vintage photos
13
Futuristic supercars at the Geneva Motor Show
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
EU rushes to defend Jehovah’s Witnesses banned by Russia’s Supreme Court
2
Russia’s Supreme Court bans Jehovah’s Witnesses as extremist organization
3
Unidentified gunman opens fire in FSB office in Russia’s Khabarovsk
4
Russia’s cutting-edge weaponry capable of ‘blinding’ enemy's army
5
Warships similar to Admiral Gorshkov frigate to be mainstay of Russian Navy
6
Russia re-establishing military aerodrome network in Arctic
7
Lavrov believes accession of India, Pakistan to SCO will 'make history'
TOP STORIES
Реклама