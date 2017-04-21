Russian energy minister holds talks with over 30 Japanese businessmen

TOKYO, April 21. /TASS/. Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said he has held talks with more than 30 representatives of Japan’s companies, including Mitsui, Mitsubishi and Marubeni.

"Many companies here are interested in cooperation with Russia and its energy companies. More than 30 representatives of companies - Mitsui, Mitsubishi and some others are present here," Novak said, adding that he also met with Marubeni’s CEO.

Novak said the sides discussed joint projects and also creating conditions to attract Japanese investments to Russia.