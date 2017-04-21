Back to Main page
Russian energy minister holds talks with over 30 Japanese businessmen

Business & Economy
April 21, 9:32 UTC+3
The minister said the sides discussed joint projects and also creating conditions to attract Japanese investments to Russia
Read also
Putin invites Japanese investors to boost cooperation with Russia

TOKYO, April 21. /TASS/. Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said he has held talks with more than 30 representatives of Japan’s companies, including Mitsui, Mitsubishi and Marubeni.

"Many companies here are interested in cooperation with Russia and its energy companies. More than 30 representatives of companies - Mitsui, Mitsubishi and some others are present here," Novak said, adding that he also met with Marubeni’s CEO.

Novak said the sides discussed joint projects and also creating conditions to attract Japanese investments to Russia.

