Russian energy minister holds talks with over 30 Japanese businessmen

Shots heard in heart of France three days before presidential voteWorld April 21, 8:47
German prosecutors confirm man from Russia detained over football bus bomb attackWorld April 21, 8:23
Lavrov: Accusations of Damascus using chemical weapons aimed at changing regime in SyriaRussian Politics & Diplomacy April 21, 8:18
Over 30,000 militants from 100 states joined terrorists in Middle East — UNWorld April 21, 6:05
UN Security Council passes statement on North Korea with Russian amendmentsWorld April 21, 5:58
Russian deputy prime minister questions testing method for doping substance turinabolSport April 21, 5:57
Russia reservs right for any measures to shed light on Khan Sheykhun incidentWorld April 21, 2:26
Two police officers killed, another injured in Paris shooting — TVWorld April 21, 0:07
Active search in area of general cargo ship's wreckage in Black Sea overWorld April 20, 22:58
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
TOKYO, April 21. /TASS/. Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said he has held talks with more than 30 representatives of Japan’s companies, including Mitsui, Mitsubishi and Marubeni.
"Many companies here are interested in cooperation with Russia and its energy companies. More than 30 representatives of companies - Mitsui, Mitsubishi and some others are present here," Novak said, adding that he also met with Marubeni’s CEO.
Novak said the sides discussed joint projects and also creating conditions to attract Japanese investments to Russia.