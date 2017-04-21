Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Bill on additional income tax in oil sector ready to be considered by Russian government

Business & Economy
April 21, 7:32 UTC+3 KRASNOYARSK
The additional income tax will work in the pilot mode from 2018
Share
1 pages in this article

KRASNOYARSK, April 21. /TASS/. A bill to introduce the additional income tax in the oil and gas industry is ready to be considered by the Russian government, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Arkady Dvorkovich said Friday on the sidelines of the Krasnoyarsk Economic Forum.

"The decision will be made by the parliament. So far, we decided that the bill is ready for consideration at a governmental meeting. I think it is realistic to consider it in the government by the end of May and submit it to the State Duma," Dvorkovich said.

It is assumed that the additional income tax will work in the pilot mode from 2018.

Unlike the mineral extraction tax, the additional income tax will be levied not from volume of produced oil, but from the revenues of the sale of raw materials, minus the marginal costs of extraction and transportation.

The project provides a voluntary transition to additional income tax for two groups of pilot projects. The first group consists of new deposits (greenfields) in new regions, the second group - mature fields (brownfields) in Western Siberia with total annual oil production for all fields of no more than 15 million tonnes.

Gazprom Neft, Lukoil, Surgutneftegaz and Russneft have applied for participation in the pilot project for the transfer of deposits to additional income tax. The total production of these deposits is about 7 million tonnes, all of them are located in Western Siberia.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Oil & Gas
In other media
Реклама
Photo
12
The 2017 World Car of the Year and its rivals at the New York Auto Show
15
How Russians conquered the Arctic in vintage photos
13
Futuristic supercars at the Geneva Motor Show
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia’s Supreme Court bans Jehovah’s Witnesses as extremist organization
2
Everything you need to know about Jehovah’s Witnesses
3
Jehovah’s Witnesses former members tell court they were subjected to ‘total control’
4
North Korean ambassador warns thermonuclear war may break out anytime
5
Last Soviet leader Gorbachev says Russia ripe for political competition
6
Defense Ministry confirms death of Russian military advisor in Syria
7
Putin says only Russian people can decide on president’s successor
TOP STORIES
Реклама