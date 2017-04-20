Back to Main page
Geopolitical influence on Kaspersky Lab sales in US not significant — CEO

Business & Economy
April 20, 20:12 UTC+3 MOSCOW
MOSCOW, April 20. /TASS/. Geopolitical influence exerts insignificant influence on sales on the US market, founder and Chief Executive Officer of Russian antivirus solutions provider Kaspersky Lab Evgeny Kaspersky told TASS on Thursday.

"We feel certain impact of the geopolitical situation; it is absolutely non-fatal," Kaspersky said commenting on influence of this factor on sales of corporate products and solutions in the United States. "It has always been challenging to be a Russian company in the West," he said. "Small resistance has always been felt; now it is slightly higher but it is not a particular obstacle to our operations," the chief executive of Kaspersky Lab said.

At the same time, allegations regarding attacks of Russian hackers do not influence on company’s sales in the United States, Kaspersky said. "I find it very difficult to link the number of attacks of Russian hackers to sales of our products in the United States. Such attacks have always taken place. I regret saying Russia is famous not merely for its chess victories and programmers but also for its computer criminals," he added.

TASS reported earlier consolidated revenues of Kaspersky Lab under International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) rose 4% year-on-year in 2016 to $664 mln. North America accounts for one fourth (24.3%) of company’s revenues, while Russia and CIS states account for 13.3% of revenues.

