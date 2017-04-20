Back to Main page
UAE’s investment in Russia via Direct Investment Fund exceeds $1 bln

Business & Economy
April 20, 18:46 UTC+3 MOSCOW
MOSCOW, April 20. /TASS/. The United Arab Emirates has invested more than $1 bln in the Russian economy through the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), Industry and Trade Minister Denis Manturov said Thursday.

"The United Arab Emirates has invested more than $1 bln via the RDIF in various projects in Russia over the past few years," the Minister said, adding that agriculture is one of the areas where the two sides have not yet taken full advantage of existing opportunities.

According to Manturov, the country is interested in developing relevant projects in order to ensure its food security.

He added that a meeting of the intergovernmental commission will be held in the United Arab Emirates in November 2017 where the intergovernmental agreement on industrial cooperation will be prepared.

