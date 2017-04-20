Back to Main page
Nord Stream 2 partners finalize talks on choosing new financial model for project

Business & Economy
April 20, 15:49 UTC+3 MOSCOW
MOSCOW, April 20. /TASS/. The Nord Stream 2 partners finalize talks on choosing a new financial model for the project, Deputy Chairman of Gazprom Management Committee Alexander Medvedev told TASS.

"It is true, we are finalizing it," he said.

Earlier, Swiss Nord Stream 2 AG was established for the planning, construction and operation of the gas pipeline, which now belongs entirely to Gazprom. It was assumed that foreign partners of Gazprom would purchase shares in the enterprise. Gazprom owned 50% of the joint venture, Germany's Uniper (formerly E.ON) and BASF/Wintershall, British-Dutch Shell, Austrian OMV, French ENGIE - 10% each. The relevant application was sent to the German and Polish antitrust regulators, but the Polish regulator raised objections to the creation of a joint venture for Nord Stream-2, and the application was withdrawn.

Currently, the partners are continuing negotiations on the Nord Stream-2 financing model.

The Nord Stream 2 pipeline is expected to come into service at the end of 2019. The pipeline is set to run from the Russian coast along the Baltic Sea bed to the German shore. Each of the pipeline’s two stretches will have a capacity of 27.5 bln cubic meters. The new pipeline will double the capacity of the first stretch and will basically follow its route. Capital expenditures on the project are estimated at 8 bln euro and its total cost will amount to 9.9 bln euro, taking into account project financing.

Реклама