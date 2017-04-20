Back to Main page
RDIF and co-investors to announce plans on acquisition of 25% in Pulkovo Airport from VTB

Business & Economy
April 20, 2:45 UTC+3 MOSCOW
MOSCOW, April 20. /TASS/. The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) and its co-investors are to announce their plans on acquisition of a 25% stake in St. Petersburg’s Pulkovo Airport from VTB on Thursday, a source close to the participants of the deal told TASS.

The consortium of co-investors includes foundations from Middle East, Asia and also Baring Vostok, the source said.

"The deal is subject for approval by the regulators including the Federal Antimonopoly Service. The application has been submitted," the source said.

Earlier head of the RDIF Kirill Dmitriev said the investors from the Middle East would acquire 25% stake in the Pulkovo airport.

"The total consortium’s amount is over $200 mln; about $100 mln will be provided by Arab investors," Dmitriev said.

Pulkovo Airport is the third in Russia in terms of the passenger traffic.

