AliExpress may launch credit, hire-purchase sales in Russia for first time

MOSCOW, April 19. /TASS/. AliExpress plans to offer an option of hire-purchase or credit sales to Russians from April 24, a source familiar with plans of the Chinese Internet retailer told TASS on Wednesday. Russia will become the first market where the company will provide such an opportunity.

Credit purchases will initially cover goods of Russian sellers in the Mall section and will cover the whole range of AliExpress products with the price over 3,000 rubles ($53).

The hire-purchase offer will apply to smartphones, notebooks and accessories.

AliExpress confirmed information about launch of hire-purchase or credit sales to TASS. Russia is among priority markets for the company, AliExpress said. The Chinese company is "working on solutions making goods presented on the floor more affordable for a wide range of consumers," AliExpress said.