AliExpress may launch credit, hire-purchase sales in Russia for first time

Russian think tank dismisses questions about Kremlin's role in US electionsRussian Politics & Diplomacy April 19, 19:25
Russia-India drills to involve Army, Navy and Air Force for first timeMilitary & Defense April 19, 19:12
FSB confirms brother of St. Petersburg metro blast suspect detainedWorld April 19, 19:06
Russia’s Supreme Court to hold debates on Jehovah’s Witnesses case April 20World April 19, 18:55
Scientists study reindeer migration across Putorana PlateauSociety & Culture April 19, 18:23
Russia works on medical technology that accelerates healing of combat injuriesMilitary & Defense April 19, 18:08
Russian microbiologists discover substitution for banned drug meldoniumSport April 19, 17:50
Ukrainian Energy Ministry proposes banning import of Russian coalBusiness & Economy April 19, 17:35
Russian diplomat points out Moscow never endorsed any French candidateRussian Politics & Diplomacy April 19, 17:22
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, April 19. /TASS/. AliExpress plans to offer an option of hire-purchase or credit sales to Russians from April 24, a source familiar with plans of the Chinese Internet retailer told TASS on Wednesday. Russia will become the first market where the company will provide such an opportunity.
Credit purchases will initially cover goods of Russian sellers in the Mall section and will cover the whole range of AliExpress products with the price over 3,000 rubles ($53).
The hire-purchase offer will apply to smartphones, notebooks and accessories.
AliExpress confirmed information about launch of hire-purchase or credit sales to TASS. Russia is among priority markets for the company, AliExpress said. The Chinese company is "working on solutions making goods presented on the floor more affordable for a wide range of consumers," AliExpress said.