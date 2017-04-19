Cargo ship with 12 people aboard sinks in Black SeaWorld April 19, 7:33
Trump orders interagency review of nuclear deal with IranWorld April 19, 6:19
Two foreign tourists injured as helicopter crash-lands in Russia’s Far EastWorld April 19, 4:57
US F-22 fighter jets scrambled to intercept Russian strategic bombers near AlaskaMilitary & Defense April 19, 3:11
US to deploy more F-35A multirole fighters in Europe this weekMilitary & Defense April 19, 3:07
Russian farmers want Turkey ban on Turkish tomatoes to last 3 more yearsBusiness & Economy April 19, 2:15
Bill to strip terrorists of citizenship may be given first reading in May — MPRussian Politics & Diplomacy April 19, 0:54
Russian Defense Ministry forms units to carry out ecological clean-up in Arctic in 2017Society & Culture April 19, 0:52
Relatives say metro blast suspect lived several years in Ukraine — mediaWorld April 19, 0:43
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
Russia, OPEC to hold meeting of oil output monitoring committee on May 24 in Vienna - OPEC Secretary General Barkindo.