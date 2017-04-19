Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Public debate on Nord Stream 2 pipeline project begins in Germany

Business & Economy
April 19, 3:46 UTC+3 BERLIN
The public debate will involve representatives of more than 80 various authorities
Share
1 pages in this article

BERLIN, April 19. /TASS/. The public debate on the construction of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline has begun in Germany, Nord Stream 2 spokesman Jens Mueller told TASS.

"I can confirm this," he said.

Read also
EU confirms third energy package not applicable to Nord Stream 2

About 6,000 documents concerning the construction and use of the 85-km stretch of the pipeline in Germany’s territorial waters have become accessible for the public Tuesday in the northeastern German state of Mecklenburg-West Pomerania.

They will be available until May 17 in the offices of the Federal Maritime and Hydrographic Agency of Germany (BSH) in Hamburg and Rostock, and in other governmental bodies in other cities.

The public debate will involve representatives of more than 80 various authorities.

For the project to get the green light, Russia needs to obtain permissions for the construction and use of the pipeline from the authorities in Russia, Finland, Sweden and Denmark.

The Nord Stream 2 pipeline is expected to come into service at the end of 2019. The pipeline is set to run from the Russian coast along the Baltic Sea bed to the German shore. Each of the pipeline’s two stretches will have a capacity of 27.5 bln cubic meters. The new pipeline will double the capacity of the first stretch and will basically follow its route. Capital expenditures on the project are estimated at 8 bln euro and its total cost will amount to 9.9 bln euro, taking into account project financing.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Oil & Gas
In other media
Реклама
Photo
12
The 2017 World Car of the Year and its rivals at the New York Auto Show
15
How Russians conquered the Arctic in vintage photos
13
Futuristic supercars at the Geneva Motor Show
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
US F-22 fighter jets scrambled to intercept Russian strategic bombers near Alaska
2
Russia, China agree to work on One Belt, One Road Initiative — Chinese diplomat
3
Catholics, Orthodox Christians are allies, not rivals — Russian metropolitan
4
Medieval spy room dug up in downtown Moscow may open to the public
5
Moscow air defense troops on alert in combat readiness check
6
Huge state-of-the-art Arctic military base open for viewing
7
North Korean ambassador warns thermonuclear war may break out anytime
TOP STORIES
Реклама