New oil storage tanker comes to Russia's Murmansk port

MURMANSK, April 18. /TASS/. A new oil storage tanker The Polar Rock put in the port of Murmansk on Tuesday. The tanker’s owner is Kommandit Service, a part of the New Stream Group.

The Group’s press service says the tanker, which deadweight is 105,000 tonnes, will be used as a floating oil storage facility for transshipment of dark oil products. "The New Stream Group bought the tanker in 2016," the press service said. "It is a vessel of the Aframax class, which was re-equipped in Romania for work in the Extreme North’s low temperatures."

The tanker will replace in the Kola Bay the floating tanker of 61,000 tonnes dwt (The Kola Bay), which was used there formerly. The transshipment in Murmansk grows steadily. In 2016, as much as 1.25 million tones of dark oil products were sent overseas via Kommandit Service’s oil transshipment terminal, showing the growth by 126% year-on-year (551,000 tonnes in 2015).

All necessary paperwork continues now so that The Polar Rock could begin working.

The New Stream Group of Companies works since 2001. Its first asset was the Antipinsky Oil Refinery. Nowadays, the Group unites more than 10 companies of oil processing and transshipment.