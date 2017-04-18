Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

IMF improves Russia’s GDP growth to 1.4% in 2017

Business & Economy
April 18, 16:18 UTC+3
The IMF also revised downward its outlook on Russia’s GDP decline last year from 0.6% to 0.2%
Share
1 pages in this article

WASHINGTON, April 18. /TASS/.The International Monetary Fund (IMF) upgraded its forecast on Russia’s GDP growth from 1.1% to 1.4% in 2017 and from 1.2% to 1.4% in 2018 in its new report released on Tuesday.

Read also
IMF chief Christine Lagarde
IMF's Lagarde: Russian economy gets back into 'positive territory'

The IMF also revised downward its outlook on Russia’s GDP decline last year from 0.6% to 0.2%.

"Russia is poised to exit recession, with growth reaching 1.4% in 2017 (following a cumulative contraction of about 3% in the previous two years), the IMF said in its comment. "The pickup in activity reflects firming oil prices and a recovery in domestic demand attributable to easing financial conditions and improved confidence," the Fund said.

"Higher oil prices and the improved outlook for Russia will support activity elsewhere in the region, given tight linkages through trade, investment, and remittances," the IMF reported.

IMF projects inflation of 4.5% for 2017

IMF projects consumer price growth in Russia of 4.5% in 2017 and 4.2% in 2018, according to the latest World Economic Outlook report.

"Inflation is expected to fall further toward the central bank’s inflation target over the course of 2017, providing the conditions for the central bank to gradually resume monetary policy easing, with due attention to external risks and the need to build the credibility of the newly introduced inflation-targeting regime," IMF said.

According to Russia’s official outlook, inflation is expected to reach 4.4% this year and 4% in 2018.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Companies
IMF
In other media
Реклама
Photo
12
The 2017 World Car of the Year and its rivals at the New York Auto Show
15
How Russians conquered the Arctic in vintage photos
13
Futuristic supercars at the Geneva Motor Show
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia to develop anti-drone shrapnel ammunition
2
Citizens of 18 countries can visit Russia’s Far East without visas
3
Munitions tests for 5th generation fighter jets underway in Russia
4
Putin congratulates Assad on 71st anniversary of Syria’s independence
5
Huge state-of-the-art Arctic military base open for viewing
6
Russia’s hypersonic Zircon anti-ship missile reaches eight times speed of sound
7
Atlas-5 rocket carrying Cygnus spacecraft blasts off from Cape Canaveral
TOP STORIES
Реклама