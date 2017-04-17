Russian antimonopoly regulator to submit gas prices liberalization draft to government

Spartak Moscow FC to mark 95th anniversary with tight grip on national champions’ titleSport April 17, 20:14
MOSCOW, April 17. /TASS/. Russia’s Federal Antimonopoly Service (FAS) will present a draft document on pilot projects for gas market liberalization in regions to the government this week, FAS department head Dmitry Makhonin told TASS on Monday.
"We should send draft amendments to the decree [on government regulation of gas prices - TASS] to the government this week and will wait for the decision of the government after that. The project has not been stopped; we are looking for options to start it," Makhonin said.
It was reported earlier a pilot project for change of government regulation of gas prices is planned for implementation in the Khanti-Mansy Autonomous District and the Tyumen Region. These regions account for the bulk of natural gas production in Russia.