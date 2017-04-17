Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian antimonopoly regulator to submit gas prices liberalization draft to government

Business & Economy
April 17, 21:43 UTC+3 MOSCOW
Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, April 17. /TASS/. Russia’s Federal Antimonopoly Service (FAS) will present a draft document on pilot projects for gas market liberalization in regions to the government this week, FAS department head Dmitry Makhonin told TASS on Monday.

Read also
Russia's major natural gas producer says available reserves to suffice for over 20 years

"We should send draft amendments to the decree [on government regulation of gas prices - TASS] to the government this week and will wait for the decision of the government after that. The project has not been stopped; we are looking for options to start it," Makhonin said.

It was reported earlier a pilot project for change of government regulation of gas prices is planned for implementation in the Khanti-Mansy Autonomous District and the Tyumen Region. These regions account for the bulk of natural gas production in Russia.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Oil & Gas
In other media
Реклама
Photo
12
The 2017 World Car of the Year and its rivals at the New York Auto Show
15
How Russians conquered the Arctic in vintage photos
13
Futuristic supercars at the Geneva Motor Show
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Citizens of 18 countries can visit Russia’s Far East without visas
2
Russia’s hypersonic Zircon anti-ship missile reaches eight times speed of sound
3
Russia's economy moves back to positive zone of growth — IMF Chief
4
Artillery brigade in west Russia beefed up with multiple rocket launchers
5
Joint Russian-Syrian film dubbed 'Palmyra' to be shot on location
6
Russia urges new states to join Missile Technology Control Regime
7
Polina Popova crowned Miss Russia-2017
TOP STORIES
Реклама