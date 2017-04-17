Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia cuts average daily oil production by 1.6% in mid-April as compared to 2016 level

Business & Economy
April 17, 19:58 UTC+3 MOSCOW
Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, April 17. /TASS/. Russia has cut average daily oil production from 1,527.5 thousand tonnes to 1,502.4 thousand tonnes as of mid-April, as part of the agreement with OPEC on oil production cut, according to the report by the Central Dispatching Department of Fuel Energy Complex (CDU TEK) published on Monday.

In comparison with the level of production in October 2016, which was chosen as the basis level, the production reduced by 1,6%

Read also

OPEC raises its forecast on global demand for oil
Russia retains plans to reduce daily oil production by 300,000 barrels in April
Analysts say Russia will continue participating in OPEC oil cut deal
Russia’s mineral resources agency cancels auction for one of most promising oilfields
OPEC has no objections to speed of Russia's oil production cuts

By the end of March the level of production cut was 1.2% and in late February - 0.8%/

Under the deal with OPEC Russia is to cut production by 2.7% in comparison with the October level or by 300,000 barrels.

Russia’s Energy Ministry said it was not correct to convert the national statistics on oil production into barrels using the single ratio (for example 7.33) In order to get the precise statistics in barrels different ratios should be used for every field, the ministry said.

Almost all Russian oil companies participating in the OPEC agreement have cut production evenly since October.

Only Rosneft company increased oil output (data excluding Bashneft) - by 2.7% against October - from 562.3 to 577.5 thousand tonnes.

At the same time, Bashneft (57.66% of the authorized capital belongs to Rosneft) decreased production by half in comparison with October - from 57.1 to 28.7 thousand tonnes.

By the time of publication of this data, TASS did not have comments from Rosneft on the rate of production reduction.

In comparison with October, Russian oil major Lukoil reduced production by 1.6% - from 230.3 to 226.6 thousand tonnes, Gazprom Neft - by 2.7% - from 168.5 to 164 thousand tonnes, Surgutneftegaz - by 1.9% - from 169 to 165.8 thousand tonnes, Tatneft - by 2.8% - from 81 to 78.7 thousand tonnes, Russneft - by 2.5% - from 19. 6 to 19.1 thousand tonnes.

Earlier Energy Minister Alexander Novak said that Russia should fulfil its full quota on production cut by the end of April. He also informed TASS that by the middle of the month Russia will reach the level of 250,000 barrels.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Companies
OPEC
Topics
Oil & Gas Oil price
In other media
Реклама
Photo
12
The 2017 World Car of the Year and its rivals at the New York Auto Show
15
How Russians conquered the Arctic in vintage photos
13
Futuristic supercars at the Geneva Motor Show
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Citizens of 18 countries can visit Russia’s Far East without visas
2
Russia’s hypersonic Zircon anti-ship missile reaches eight times speed of sound
3
The farthest shore: peaceful images of Russia's Primorsky Krai
4
Catholics, Orthodox Christians are allies, not rivals — Russian metropolitan
5
Russia's biggest Arctic transport company expands its cargo fleet
6
FSB breaks up illegal gun-running pipeline from Ukraine, EU to Russia
7
Arctic off-roader expedition starts from Russia's Arkhangelsk
TOP STORIES
Реклама