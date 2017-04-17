Back to Main page
Russian PM says economic slowdown ends

Business & Economy
April 17, 17:56 UTC+3 GORKI
The Russian premier notes conditions for economic growth have been created
1 pages in this article

GORKI, April 17. /TASS/. The economic slowdown in Russia has come to end while conditions for growth have been created, Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev plans to point out during his address to the State Duma (lower house of parliament) on April 19.

"The day after tomorrow the government will present its 2016 report before the State Duma," he said at a meeting with deputy prime ministers. "Last year, we had to make difficult decisions to find a balance between our needs and our financial capacity," Medvedev added.

According to him, "we succeeded in many fields but we also failed in some." "The most important thing is that we have been able to stop the economic slowdown and create conditions for growth. This is the main result of our activities that I will put forward before the members of parliament," the prime minister said.

He also noted that the government had been presenting annual reports before the parliament for nine years. "This kind of dialogue with the State Duma has proved to be effective as the government’s activities have become more open and easy to understand for parliament members which means for our country’s citizens, too," Medvedev said.

