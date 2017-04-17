Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

FAS, Google to announce decision after settlement agreement negotiations

Business & Economy
April 17, 1:35 UTC+3 MOSCOW
Results will be announced on April 17 at a press conference after the meeting of the Arbitration Court of the Moscow District
Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, April 17. /TASS/. The Russian Federal Antimonopoly Service (FAS) and US corporation Google are planning to announce the results of negotiations on a settlement agreement regarding the company abusing its dominant position in the Russian market of mobile application stores on the Android operating system (owned by Google).

On September 14, 2015 the Federal Antimonopoly Service recognized Google Inc. and Google Ireland Ltd. as having breached the competition protection law under the complaint of the Russian Internet company Yandex.

According to the regulator, Google obliged manufacturers of Android OS-based devices to pre-install its applications together with Android platform. FAS said that Google’s policy restricted installation of applications by other developers. Google did not agree with the ruling and appealed to the court.

On September 29, Google started to notify Russian users of the Android devices about the possibility of changing the search engine, deactivating pre-installed applications, installing third-party services (including third-party search engines and widgets, email, calendar, and other services) and changing position of application icons. Google noted it continues to work with FAS on technical execution of their orders.

Google lodged an appeal against the court judgement in favor of FAS regarding the case on abusing dominant position.

FAS also imposed the fine for abuse of market dominating position in the amount of 438 mln rubles ($7.8 mln). The amount of the fine consists of 9% of company’s turnover on the Russian market in 2014 plus inflation.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Companies
Google
In other media
Реклама
Photo
12
The 2017 World Car of the Year and its rivals at the New York Auto Show
15
How Russians conquered the Arctic in vintage photos
13
Futuristic supercars at the Geneva Motor Show
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia’s hypersonic anti-ship Zircon missile reaches eight times speed of sound
2
Putin greets Orthodox believers on Easter Sunday
3
FAS, Google to announce decision after settlement agreement negotiations
4
General Staff warns US ABMs can detect any missile, even Russian ones
5
Russia, China to hold naval exercise to practice defensive operations
6
Air defense systems on standby to protect Russian skies
7
Advanced Russian frigate Admiral Gorshkov leaves St. Petersburg for firing trials
TOP STORIES
Реклама