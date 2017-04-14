Construction of Baltic NPP suspended — Russian energy minister

KALININGRAD, April 14. /TASS/. Construction of the Baltic Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) in the Kaliningrad Region has been suspended until Russia reaches agreements with potential buyers of electric energy, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak told reporters on Friday.

"Construction of the Baltic Nuclear Power Plant has been suspended lately because negotiations with electric energy buyers are underway. This process should be completed. A consumer is needed to ensure efficiency of plant operations and its payback," the minister said.

European nations will be prospective buyers, Novak said.

"Potential buyers are certainly countries located here and bordering on Russia and the Kaliningrad Region. These are European countries. The European market will definitely be in the first instance," the minister said.

Construction of the Baltic NPP will resume after completion of commercial negotiations with prospective buyers, he added.