Russia-Belarus gas deal provide no compensation of losses — minister

KALININGRAD, April 14. /TASS/. The agreement made between Russian gas holding Gazprom and Belarus and stipulating a discount for Russian gas supplies in 2018-2019 does not provide compensation of company’s losses, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak told reporters on Friday.

"No. All the agreements signed and presented yesterday do not anticipate any individual compensation. They are economic agreements between Gazprom and Belarus on gas supplies and possible prices and discounts available," the minister said responding to a question whether compensation is planned to Gazprom for revenues to be lost because of the gas discount.

Russia and Belarus settled the oil and gas dispute continuing from early 2016. Minsk repaid $726 mln debt for Russian gas supplies in 2016-2017 and Gazprom agreed to offer a discount to the gas price formula for Belarus in 2018-2019. Gas deliveries in 2017 are taking place on conditions of the current contract.

Belarus will independently decide whether it directs duty-free oil supplied from Russia to its refineries or to other countries, he went on.

"As far as destinations of this crude oil are concerned, [it will be directed] either to refineries or to third countries. Belarus will independently handle its issue and submit its proposals for purposes of preparing an indicative balance," Novak said.