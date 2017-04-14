Russia’s PM Medvedev earned $153,000 in 2016

Russia’s PM Medvedev earned $153,000 in 2016Business & Economy April 14, 15:58
MOSCOW, April 14. /TASS/. Russia’s Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev earned 8.6 mln rubles ($153,000) in 2016, according to the tax return posted on the official website of the government. This is nearly 181,000 rubles ($3,200) smaller than in 2015, when Medvedev’s earnings totaled 8.8 mln rubles ($156,800).
According to the return, monthly salary of the Russian Prime Minister amounted to approximately 715,000 rubles ($12,700) last year.
Contracted income of the Prime Minister is due to reduction of the deposit amount and interest thereon, press service of the Russian government said. "The decline is related to reduction of the bank deposit amount and payment of interest thereon," the press service added.
The return does not contain any other changes in respect of movable or immovable property.
Medvedev is owner of an apartment in Russia with the area of 367.8 square meters. Furthermore, the Prime Minister holds a land plot with the area of 47 ares in Russia on lease conditions (for the term of 49 years).
As before, the Prime Minister owns two vintage cars - Soviet GAZ-20 Pobeda produced in 1948 and GAZ-21 Volga manufactured in 1962.