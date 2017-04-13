Oil supplies to Belarus to be increased by 1 mln tonnes

Putin, Erdogan discuss chemical weapons incident in SyriaRussian Politics & Diplomacy April 13, 21:49
MOSCOW, April 13. /TASS/. Oil deliveries to Belarus will increased by 1 mln tonnes in the second quarter of this year in line with the new signed schedule, official spokesperson of Russian oil pipeline operator Transneft Igor Dyomin told reporters on Thursday.
"The schedule of extra deliveries to Belarus was signed. One million tonnes will be added in the second quarter," Dyomin said.
The volume was 4 mln tonnes of oil per quarter prior to restoration of supplies to prior level.
Requests from companies have already been received today, Dyomin said. "The work is underway now to redistribute resources of companies from other destinations to Belarus," he added.
Four mln tonnes of oil were supplied to Belarus in the first quarter; deliveries will amount to 5 mln tonnes in the second quarter and 7 mln tonnes in each of the third and the fourth quarters of this year, Dyomin said.