Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Chinese consumers interested in eco-friendly products from Russia — governor

Business & Economy
April 13, 8:12 UTC+3 BEIJING
Among the foodstuffs enjoyed by consumers in China are Russian ice cream and other dairy products, Governor of Russia’s Trans-Baikal Territory Natalia Zhdanova said
Share
1 pages in this article

BEIJING, April 13. /TASS/. Consumers in China are very interested in purchasing food products produced in Russia as they are eco-friendly, Governor of Russia’s Trans-Baikal Territory, Natalia Zhdanova, said on Thursday.

Read also
Putin says Russian-Chinese ties reached unprecedentedly high level

"In the current difficult conditions this is a good opportunity to export our products, the more so since they are highly sought after by Chinese consumers, as they have the key quality for today and are eco-friendly," she emphasized.

Among the foodstuffs enjoyed by consumers in China are Russian ice cream and other dairy products, the governor said. "In addition to that, China buys huge amounts of sunflower oil, flour and sugar," she added.

According to Zhdanova, the key task at the moment is to make exports systematic. "They should not be spontaneous. It is necessary to ensure civilized trade and economic cooperation between our countries," the governor explained.

Zhdanova is paying a week-long visit to China, during which it is planned to give a fresh impetus to the development of inter-regional economic ties between Russia and China.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Countries
China
In other media
Реклама
Photo
15
How Russians conquered the Arctic in vintage photos
13
Futuristic supercars at the Geneva Motor Show
12
Record-breaking KAMAZ trucks
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Jehovah’s Witnesses former members tell court they were subjected to ‘total control’
2
Russia’s Supreme Court to continue hearings on Jehovah's Witnesses ban
3
Lavrov-Tillerson meeting round-up
4
Russia vetoes UN Security Council resolution on alleged chemical attack in Syria
5
Russia to continue arming Crimean, Arctic groupings with modern weaponry
6
No breakthrough at Russia-US talks, but their results can be seen as positive — senator
7
Russian diplomat believes UK is afraid of Moscow-Washington cooperation on Syria
TOP STORIES
Реклама