Chinese consumers interested in eco-friendly products from Russia — governor

BEIJING, April 13. /TASS/. Consumers in China are very interested in purchasing food products produced in Russia as they are eco-friendly, Governor of Russia’s Trans-Baikal Territory, Natalia Zhdanova, said on Thursday.

"In the current difficult conditions this is a good opportunity to export our products, the more so since they are highly sought after by Chinese consumers, as they have the key quality for today and are eco-friendly," she emphasized.

Among the foodstuffs enjoyed by consumers in China are Russian ice cream and other dairy products, the governor said. "In addition to that, China buys huge amounts of sunflower oil, flour and sugar," she added.

According to Zhdanova, the key task at the moment is to make exports systematic. "They should not be spontaneous. It is necessary to ensure civilized trade and economic cooperation between our countries," the governor explained.

Zhdanova is paying a week-long visit to China, during which it is planned to give a fresh impetus to the development of inter-regional economic ties between Russia and China.