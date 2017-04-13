Putin, China’s vice premier to discuss Russian-Chinese projects

MOSCOW, April 13. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will receive Chinese Vice Premier, Zhang Gaoli, on Thursday and discuss with him a number of Russian-Chinese projects, Russian First Deputy Prime Minister Igor Shuvalov said at a meeting of the Russian-Chinese intergovernmental commission on Wednesday.

"We discussed the high-speed railways in every detail. You will most certainly discuss the issue tomorrow (on Thursday) with (Russian) President Vladimir (Vladimirovich) Putin," Shuvalov told his Chinese counterpart.

A section of the Moscow-Kazan high-speed railway may soon become part of the Moscow-Beijing high-speed rail and the Silk Road project, which will link China to markets in Europe and the Middle East. According to Russian Railways President, Oleg Belozerov, it could be commissioned by 2022-2023.

Gaoli who is paying a visit to Moscow said on Wednesday that he had already met with Gazprom CEO Alexei Miller and plans to hold a meeting with Rosneft President Igor Sechin. He also spoke with Deputy Prime Minister Arkady Dvorkovich. At this meeting, Gaoli noted in particular that China hopes new important agreements will be reached with Russia at the upcoming top-level meetings. "We can expect a new comprehensive analysis and new important agreements at the upcoming top-level meetings," he emphasized.