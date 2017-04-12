Back to Main page
Russia retains plans to reduce daily oil production by 300,000 barrels in April

Business & Economy
April 12, 13:20 UTC+3
MOSCOW, April 12. /TASS/. Russia retains plans to reduce daily oil production by 300,000 barrels by the end of April, Energy Minister Alexander Novak told reporters.

"Our plans have not changed - by the end of the month we will reduce daily reduction of oil output of 300,000 barrels. We will maintain this level in May-June," he said.

