Russia's State Duma to consider extension of Central Bank chief's term on June 9

MOSCOW, April 11. /TASS/. The State Duma, lower house of the Russian parliament, will consider extension of the authorities of the Central Bank’s Chief Elvira Nabiullina on June 9, Anatoly Aksakov, Chairman of the State Duma’s committee on financial markets told TASS.

"Reappointment of Nabiullina to the post of the head of the Central Bank will be considered at the plenary session of the State Duma on June 9. This date has been approved," Aksakov said.

In late March, President Vladimir Putin put forward the candidacy of Elvira Nabiullina for the position of Chairperson of the Central Bank to the State Duma.

Putin recommended the State Duma to extend Elvira Nabiullina's authority as the Chairperson of the Central Bank. Her authorities as the current head of the regulator expire in June.