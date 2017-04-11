Turkish authorities receive no information on possible suspension of flights from Russia

Russian diplomat says Tillerson’s statement on Syria is not 'an ultimatum'Russian Politics & Diplomacy April 11, 22:06
ANKARA, April 11. /TASS/. Turkey’s aviation authorities have not received any official information on possible suspension of charter flights from Russia, the flights between the two countries are carried out as usual, an official with the department of international air traffic of Tukey’s Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) told TASS.
"We see the news in the media about possible suspension of charter flights from Russia, but we do not have anything else. We did not receive any official requests or orders from Russian or Turkish authorized agencies," the official said.
He noted that since the beginning of the year, the number of charter flights between the two countries has almost doubled. He did not name any specific numbers.
The official declined to comment on possible consequences of suspension of charter flights.
"In the absence of formal decisions, it is too early to talk about it," he said.
On Monday, Russia’s Federal Aviation Agency sent telegrams to national airlines warning them about possible suspension of charter flights to Turkey due to complicated political situation in that country. The regulator asked companies "to take the necessary measures when planning existing charter programs." The telegram was signed by the deputy head of the watchdog Oleg Klim.
Previously, Russia suspended charter flights with Turkey in late October 2015. That was done after the Turkish Air Forces had attacked a Russian bomber which was on a mission in the sky over Syria as part of an anti-terrorist operation.