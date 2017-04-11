Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Turkish authorities receive no information on possible suspension of flights from Russia

Business & Economy
April 11, 20:50 UTC+3 ANKARA
On April 10, Russia’s Federal Aviation Agency sent telegrams to national airlines warning them about possible suspension of charter flights to Turkey
Share
1 pages in this article
© Sergey Bobylev/TASS

ANKARA, April 11. /TASS/. Turkey’s aviation authorities have not received any official information on possible suspension of charter flights from Russia, the flights between the two countries are carried out as usual, an official with the department of international air traffic of Tukey’s Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) told TASS.

Read also
Russian travel official comments on possible suspension of charter flights to Turkey

"We see the news in the media about possible suspension of charter flights from Russia, but we do not have anything else. We did not receive any official requests or orders from Russian or Turkish authorized agencies," the official said.

He noted that since the beginning of the year, the number of charter flights between the two countries has almost doubled. He did not name any specific numbers.

The official declined to comment on possible consequences of suspension of charter flights.

"In the absence of formal decisions, it is too early to talk about it," he said.

On Monday, Russia’s Federal Aviation Agency sent telegrams to national airlines warning them about possible suspension of charter flights to Turkey due to complicated political situation in that country. The regulator asked companies "to take the necessary measures when planning existing charter programs." The telegram was signed by the deputy head of the watchdog Oleg Klim.

Previously, Russia suspended charter flights with Turkey in late October 2015. That was done after the Turkish Air Forces had attacked a Russian bomber which was on a mission in the sky over Syria as part of an anti-terrorist operation.

Read also
Russian airlines’ charter flights to Turkey may be suspended — source

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
15
How Russians conquered the Arctic in vintage photos
13
Futuristic supercars at the Geneva Motor Show
12
Record-breaking KAMAZ trucks
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian diplomat says Tillerson’s statement on Syria is not 'an ultimatum'
2
West proposes UN draft resolution on Syria
3
China warns against using military force in Syria
4
Air defense systems on standby to protect Russian skies
5
Kremlin comments on Ivanka Trump’s 'role' in Syria strikes
6
Two Russian soldiers killed in Syria
7
Russia signs export defense contracts worth over $9 bln in 2016
TOP STORIES
Реклама