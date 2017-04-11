Russia ready to help Italian partners in production localization

Russian diplomat says Tillerson’s statement on Syria is not 'an ultimatum'Russian Politics & Diplomacy April 11, 22:06
MOSCOW, April 11. /TASS/. Russia is ready to help Italian partners in localizing their production in Russia’s territory, President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday after talks with Italy’s President Sergio Mattarella.
"It is important to expand industrial cooperation, primarily in the high technologies sphere. We are ready to provide comprehensive assistance to Italian companies in localization of innovative production facilities in Russia, in setting up joint production of components and assembly of state-of-the-art equipment items in a wide variety of branches of the economy," Putin said.
Russia and Italy traditionally maintain close economic cooperation, the Russian president said. Italy ranks sixth in terms of trade turnover of Russia with non-CIS countries. "The turnover is sound even in the challenging global environment," Putin said. Russian investments into the Italian economy amount to $2.4 bln, "being twice higher than Italy’s corresponding investments into the Russian economy," he added.
Strategic bilateral cooperation in the energy sphere was discussed, Putin said. "Reliable supplies of natural gas from Russia support 43% of Italian economy’s demands for fuel resources," he said. Leading energy companies of both countries "maintain and develop relations in this sphere with good dynamics," Putin added.