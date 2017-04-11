Ex-finance minister forecasts Russia's GDP growth in 2020 in target scenario

Russian travel official comments on possible suspension of charter flights to TurkeyBusiness & Economy April 11, 15:33
Germany confirms detained Moroccan plotted terror attack near Russia’s embassy in BerlinWorld April 11, 15:07
Tillerson believes 'Assad's reign in Syria is coming to end'World April 11, 15:05
Russia to upgrade Iskander-M missile systemsMilitary & Defense April 11, 14:55
Russia to start deliveries of MiG-29 fighters to Egypt this yearMilitary & Defense April 11, 14:36
G7 has no consensus on sanctions against Russia over SyriaWorld April 11, 14:35
IAAF clears seven Russian track and field athletes for international eventsSport April 11, 14:33
EU gives no comment on Denmark’s intentiion to legally block Nord Stream-2Business & Economy April 11, 14:31
Russia sets record in terms of volunteers’ recruitment for FIFA 2017, 2018 CupsSport April 11, 14:25
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, April 11. /TASS/. The Center for Strategic Research (CSR) forecasts a 3.6% growth of the Russian economy in 2020 in the target scenario, 2% - in the "no change" scenario, Head of the Center and former Finance Minister Alexei Kudrin wrote on his Twitter.
According to Kudrin, in 2017 GDP growth under the "no change" scenario and the target scenario will be 1.7%, in 2018 - 1.8% and 2.7%, in 2019 -1.9% and 3%, respectively.
According to the forecast of the Economic Development Ministry, growth of the Russian economy in 2017 will be 2%, in 2018-2020 - 1.5%. The Russian Central Bank has the most conservative GDP growth forecast, which reaches 1-1.5% in 2017-2018, 1.5-2% in 2019.