Ex-finance minister forecasts Russia's GDP growth in 2020 in target scenario

MOSCOW, April 11. /TASS/. The Center for Strategic Research (CSR) forecasts a 3.6% growth of the Russian economy in 2020 in the target scenario, 2% - in the "no change" scenario, Head of the Center and former Finance Minister Alexei Kudrin wrote on his Twitter.

According to Kudrin, in 2017 GDP growth under the "no change" scenario and the target scenario will be 1.7%, in 2018 - 1.8% and 2.7%, in 2019 -1.9% and 3%, respectively.

According to the forecast of the Economic Development Ministry, growth of the Russian economy in 2017 will be 2%, in 2018-2020 - 1.5%. The Russian Central Bank has the most conservative GDP growth forecast, which reaches 1-1.5% in 2017-2018, 1.5-2% in 2019.