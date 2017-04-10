Back to Main page
Russian tour operators know about possible suspension of charter flights to Turkey

Business & Economy
April 10, 20:00 UTC+3 MOSCOW
Charter flights to Turkey may be suspended due to the difficult political situation in that country, according to a telegram sent by the Federal Aviation Agency to airline companies
MOSCOW, April 10. /TASS/. Russian tour operators know about possible suspension of charter flights to Turkey, Anna Podgornaya, general director of Pegas Touristik, one of Russia’s largest tour operators on Turkey, told TASS.

"All tour operators know that airline companies have received such a telegram (from the Federal Aviation Agency on possible suspension of charter flights - TASS). Tour operators do not receive such documents. But as far as I understood from the telegram in its nature it is a warning. There are no bans there," she said.

The Association of Tour Operators of Russia also knows about the document, but stresses that it had a precautionary character, according to the statement on the organization's website.

According to the text of the telegram (available to TASS), charter flights to Turkey may be suspended due to the difficult political situation in that country.

The Federal Aviation Agency asks airlines "to take the necessary measures when planning existing charter programs." The telegram was signed by the deputy head of the watchdog Oleg Klim.

Previously, Russia suspended charter flights with Turkey in late October 2015. That was done after the Turkish Air Forces had attacked a Russian bomber which was on a mission in the sky over Syria as part of an anti-terrorist operation.

In August 2016, after the president of Turkey apologized for the incident and negotiations between the two leaders, the parties decided to start the restoration of ties. Russian experts from the Transport Ministry studied inspected the safety of Turkish airports and the sent a corresponding report to the government.

On August 28, 2016, Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev signed a decree on lifting the ban on charter air services between Russia and Turkey.

