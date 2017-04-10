Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia’s PM says another $140 mln may be added to Reserve Fund in 2017

Business & Economy
April 10, 14:54 UTC+3 GORKI
$284.2 mln were added to the Reserve Fund in early April, according to Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev
Share
1 pages in this article

Read also
Economy minister says Russia to maintain Reserve Fund as of 2017 year-end

GORKI, April 10. /TASS/. Another 8 bln rubles ($139.5 mln) may be added to Russia’s Reserve Fund this year using unallocated subsidies, Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said Monday.

"It has been proposed to boost the fund by another 8 bln rubles using subsidies that have not been allocated before February 1 this year," he said.

According to Medvedev, 16.2 bln rubles ($284.2 mln) were added to the Reserve Fund in early April using last year’s unallocated federal budget funds.

As the Finance Minister reported earlier the Reserve Fund decreased 1.97% in March 2017 compared to February 2017 to 912.95 bln rubles ($16.19 bln). The Reserve Fund in dollar terms increased 0.75% as of April 1. The balances on separate accounts of the Reserve Fund amounted to $7.62 bln, 6.71 bln euro and 1.1 bln pounds sterling, the ministry said.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Russian Reserve Fund
In other media
Реклама
Photo
15
How Russians conquered the Arctic in vintage photos
13
Futuristic supercars at the Geneva Motor Show
12
Record-breaking KAMAZ trucks
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian airlines’ charter flights to Turkey may be suspended — source
2
Russia’s Northern Fleet launches large-scale combat readiness drills
3
Russian, Turkish top diplomats stress need for joint work on Syrian settlement
4
Russia’s space agency considers exporting rocket engines
5
Air defense systems on standby to protect Russian skies
6
Syria unable to repel US air strike at Shayrat airbase — Russian expert
7
World’s biggest sailing ship Sedov changes home port
TOP STORIES
Реклама