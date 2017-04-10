Russia’s PM says another $140 mln may be added to Reserve Fund in 2017

European Broadcasting Union hopes 'all 43 contestants will take part' in EurovisionWorld April 10, 21:31
GORKI, April 10. /TASS/. Another 8 bln rubles ($139.5 mln) may be added to Russia’s Reserve Fund this year using unallocated subsidies, Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said Monday.
"It has been proposed to boost the fund by another 8 bln rubles using subsidies that have not been allocated before February 1 this year," he said.
According to Medvedev, 16.2 bln rubles ($284.2 mln) were added to the Reserve Fund in early April using last year’s unallocated federal budget funds.
As the Finance Minister reported earlier the Reserve Fund decreased 1.97% in March 2017 compared to February 2017 to 912.95 bln rubles ($16.19 bln). The Reserve Fund in dollar terms increased 0.75% as of April 1. The balances on separate accounts of the Reserve Fund amounted to $7.62 bln, 6.71 bln euro and 1.1 bln pounds sterling, the ministry said.