Possibility of Russia's withdrawal from oil deal with OPEC not discussed — source

Business & Economy
April 10, 10:32 UTC+3
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, April 10. /TASS/. Russia does not discuss the possibility of leaving oil output reduction deal with Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and did not express dissatisfaction with its results, a source in the cartel told TASS.

"There were no such talks [about withdrawing from the agreement - TASS]. Russia did not allude to possibly withdrawing from the deal," the source said.

The source said that the question of extending the deal with OPEC will be discussed in May.

