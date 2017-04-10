Possibility of Russia's withdrawal from oil deal with OPEC not discussed — source

European Broadcasting Union hopes 'all 43 contestants will take part' in EurovisionWorld April 10, 21:31
MOSCOW, April 10. /TASS/. Russia does not discuss the possibility of leaving oil output reduction deal with Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and did not express dissatisfaction with its results, a source in the cartel told TASS.
"There were no such talks [about withdrawing from the agreement - TASS]. Russia did not allude to possibly withdrawing from the deal," the source said.
The source said that the question of extending the deal with OPEC will be discussed in May.