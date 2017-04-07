Aeroflot seals new contract with England's Manchester United FC — CEO

US congressman says probe into Russia’s 'interference' in election no obstacle to dialogueWorld April 10, 9:19
MOSCOW, April 7. /TASS/. Russian flag carrier Aeroflot signed a new contract with England's Manchester United football club and will continue acting as an official carrier of the club, Chief Executive Officer of the airline Vitaliy Savelyev told TASS on Friday.
The first agreement was signed in 2013 for five years.
"We have recently resigned the contract with Manchester United. It is intended for five years," the top manager said. "The agreement will come into force after the prior contract expires," Savelyev said.
Financial aspects of the deal are not disclosed. According to the first agreement that is still in effect, Manchester United will receive about $40 mln from Aeroflot.