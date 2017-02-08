Bilateral agreements can double turnover between Slovenia and Russia — president

Russian, US representatives discuss actions under memorandum on safe flights in SyriaRussian Politics & Diplomacy February 08, 21:00
LJUBLJANA, February 8. /TASS/. Bilateral economic agreements prepared for signing can double the trade turnover between Slovenia and Russia, President of Slovenia Borut Pahor told TASS in an interview on Wednesday.
"Russia is the tenth most important economic partner for Russia," Pahor said. "The economic crisis and anti-Russian sanctions significantly reduced volumes of our trade turnover," he added.
The impact was particularly strong last year, when the trade volume between Slovenia and Russia was about 800 mln euro, the President of Slovenia said. "Bilateral agreements prepared by us - in case they are signed during the visit - will boost the trade turnover between Slovenia and Russia twofold," Pahor said. "Furthermore, this will be in absolutely different spheres, where we have common interests that I regard as highly positive," he added.
The President of Slovenia will visit Moscow with an official visit on February 10. Eleven bilateral contracts are planned for signing in agriculture, telecommunications, technology exchange and energy with the total amount over 1 bln euro.